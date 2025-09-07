 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19885490 Edited 7 September 2025 – 03:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Secret weapon tri-beam has been slightly nerfed

Visual layer bug with the emergency screen on stage 4 has been patched

End credits are now skippable

A new secret weapon has been added to the game!

Hope everyone has had a great weekend so far, enjoy these new updates.
Happy shmupping!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3458341
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link