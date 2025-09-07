Secret weapon tri-beam has been slightly nerfed
Visual layer bug with the emergency screen on stage 4 has been patched
End credits are now skippable
A new secret weapon has been added to the game!
Hope everyone has had a great weekend so far, enjoy these new updates.
Happy shmupping!
Patch 2.9 Minor changes
