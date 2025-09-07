 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19885345
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:
* Reworked grappling to be more forgiving
* Added option to toggle chain casting grapple
* Added close prompt to pamphlet
* Changed default game scalability settings
* Added an eagle that picks you up after you launch out of the minecart at the end of the level

Fixes:
* Fixed Mail widget was not scaling correctly on skeletal mesh
* Fixed Minecart switch track lever setting to non existent track if lever was pulled after passing switch track.
* Fixed typo on spell (Telekinesis)
* Fixed light receptacle in target room not spawning rocks
* Fixed some options not saving changes when unpausing by pressing escape

Changed files in this update

Depot 3987851
  • Loading history…
