Changes:

* Reworked grappling to be more forgiving

* Added option to toggle chain casting grapple

* Added close prompt to pamphlet

* Changed default game scalability settings

* Added an eagle that picks you up after you launch out of the minecart at the end of the level



Fixes:

* Fixed Mail widget was not scaling correctly on skeletal mesh

* Fixed Minecart switch track lever setting to non existent track if lever was pulled after passing switch track.

* Fixed typo on spell (Telekinesis)

* Fixed light receptacle in target room not spawning rocks

* Fixed some options not saving changes when unpausing by pressing escape

