Changes:
* Reworked grappling to be more forgiving
* Added option to toggle chain casting grapple
* Added close prompt to pamphlet
* Changed default game scalability settings
* Added an eagle that picks you up after you launch out of the minecart at the end of the level
Fixes:
* Fixed Mail widget was not scaling correctly on skeletal mesh
* Fixed Minecart switch track lever setting to non existent track if lever was pulled after passing switch track.
* Fixed typo on spell (Telekinesis)
* Fixed light receptacle in target room not spawning rocks
* Fixed some options not saving changes when unpausing by pressing escape
Update notes Sept. 6th
