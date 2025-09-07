 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19885334
Update notes via Steam Community
Now you can actually see the names in the public tab!
and omg, this game seems to be popping off in Russia and Central Asia!

Also fixed a bug that sometimes occurred when loading a public list, keep the bug posts coming! if you find one, best to post it in the discord as it is easier to manage than the Steam forum.

Thanks for all your support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3356711
