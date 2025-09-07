FANTASY SHOOTOFF SEASON 5 CHAPTER 6

Out of the darkness, the queen has emerged. She once lived on the island but now wants to control it. The queen has harnessed the power of dark magic and has a growing army. She must be stopped! Crash into Fantasy Shootoff Chapter 6 and face the queen and her forces to protect the island!

⚔️ NEW WEAPONS

Dark Sword – Heavy hitting. High damage. Powered by dark magic. Great for destroying her army.





Dark Bow – Perfect for destroying dark bots.





NEW POTION

Arcane Juice – Restores Mana AND Health.



🗺️ MAP CHANGES

New Dark Castle POI - Dark atmosphere. Home of the queen and her army.





Updated Gem of Life POI - Mysterious, Strange, and powerful. Aftermath of Kron’s extraction.



👾 NEW A.I. ENEMIES

Dark Knight – Strong, Ruthless, Bold warriors





Dark Queen (Boss) – The queen of dark magic. Powerful. High health.



🎯 NEW QUEST

Destroy the Queens army Quest





Objective: Eliminate *6 Dark Knight

Reward: XP bonus + currency (Gold,Silver,Copper)



🌀 NEW VICTORY METHOD: Dark Fire

A new win condition introduced!



Now in Hardcore Mode!



If a player defeats the Dark queen and puts out the Dark Fire , they will achieve victory .



Only one fire spawns per match.



🐞 BUG FIXES & QUALITY OF LIFE



Reduced visual flickering in water.

Improved FPS in fog.

Minor lighting tune.



This chapter will be live from Sep 6th - Nov 8th. Season 6 starts Nov 9th!



