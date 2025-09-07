 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19885312
FANTASY SHOOTOFF SEASON 5 CHAPTER 6

Out of the darkness, the queen has emerged. She once lived on the island but now wants to control it. The queen has harnessed the power of dark magic and has a growing army. She must be stopped! Crash into Fantasy Shootoff Chapter 6 and face the queen and her forces to protect the island!

⚔️ NEW WEAPONS

  • Dark Sword – Heavy hitting. High damage. Powered by dark magic. Great for destroying her army.

  • Dark Bow – Perfect for destroying dark bots.

NEW POTION

  • Arcane Juice – Restores Mana AND Health.

🗺️ MAP CHANGES

  • New Dark Castle POI - Dark atmosphere. Home of the queen and her army.

  • Updated Gem of Life POI - Mysterious, Strange, and powerful. Aftermath of Kron’s extraction.

👾 NEW A.I. ENEMIES

  • Dark Knight – Strong, Ruthless, Bold warriors

  • Dark Queen (Boss) – The queen of dark magic. Powerful. High health.

🎯 NEW QUEST

  • Destroy the Queens army Quest


     Objective: Eliminate *6 Dark Knight
     Reward: XP bonus + currency (Gold,Silver,Copper)

🌀 NEW VICTORY METHOD: Dark Fire

  • A new win condition introduced!

  • Now in Hardcore Mode!

  • If a player defeats the Dark queen and puts out the Dark Fire, they will achieve victory.

  • Only one fire spawns per match.

🐞 BUG FIXES & QUALITY OF LIFE

  • Reduced visual flickering in water.

  • Improved FPS in fog.

  • Minor lighting tune.

This chapter will be live from Sep 6th - Nov 8th. Season 6 starts Nov 9th!


