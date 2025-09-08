All Weapons Unlocked
You’ll now start the game with 3 weapons already unlocked.
The remaining 4 weapons can be gradually unlocked using in-game resources.
All Difficulties Open
A total of 6 difficulties are now available.
At Difficulty 4, you’ll unlock the Equipment Fusion System—craft powerful gear during runs.
At Difficulty 5, the Curse System arrives! Random curse events will challenge you, but in return, stage rewards are doubled.
The higher the difficulty… actually the lower the difficulty. (😉)
Skin System (Meta Progression)
Beat certain difficulties to unlock new skins in-game.
Each skin comes with unique bonus effects.
Once we hit a sales milestone, our team promises to make an extra free eye-catching skin for everyone to enjoy! Share Star Fire with your family and friends! Stay tuned!
Elemental Cores & Synergies Expanded
Now featuring 11 different Elemental Cores in the game.
Each element now also has Level 3 and Level 5 synergies. (Odd numbers matter at last!)
More Content & Improvements
New meta talents—grind them hard to grow stronger (though you can still win without them).
Equipment balance updates + brand-new gear to discover.
Legendary Core at the start—no need to unlock it through talents anymore.
Improved scoring system—getting that triple-S now takes real skill.
Optimizations everywhere: text, UI, maps, sounds, and lots of bug fixes.
last but not least: Launch Discount!!
We’re kicking things off with a 10% launch discount, available for 14 days only. Don’t miss it—time to jump in!
Thank you all for your support throughout Early Access. This is just the beginning—we can’t wait to see your runs, builds, and feedback!!!
Our discord: https://discord.gg/KRmryFsTkJ
Our X: https://x.com/StarFire_game
Our website: https://indieherbgames.com/