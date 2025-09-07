 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19885261 Edited 7 September 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update includes the following two changes:
1. There is an "Enable Debug Dump" option in settings allowing users to inspect program internal states (IRs) in main pipeline stages. This is useful in debugging certain issue (e.g., input script formatting)
2. Fixed a bug where unexpected return commands crash the program.

