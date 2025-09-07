This update includes the following two changes:
1. There is an "Enable Debug Dump" option in settings allowing users to inspect program internal states (IRs) in main pipeline stages. This is useful in debugging certain issue (e.g., input script formatting)
2. Fixed a bug where unexpected return commands crash the program.
