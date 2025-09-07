 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19885258 Edited 7 September 2025 – 01:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Bugfix: Fixed a rare issue that could allow items to overlap/stack.
  • Input: Ignore device-selection hotkeys (A/D/←/→/0–9) in the main menu while the Feedback form is open.
  • Tooltip: Discharger description now explicitly says it discharges ALL full batteries.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2500461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link