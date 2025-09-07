- Bugfix: Fixed a rare issue that could allow items to overlap/stack.
- Input: Ignore device-selection hotkeys (A/D/←/→/0–9) in the main menu while the Feedback form is open.
- Tooltip: Discharger description now explicitly says it discharges ALL full batteries.
PATCH 1.0.5
