7 September 2025 Build 19885256 Edited 7 September 2025 – 01:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added reading component: Floating Notes, which can add explain, comment, association, translation, and can also customize.
  • Optimize the vertical display of the create manage page

Changed files in this update

Depot 3381531
