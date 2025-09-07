 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19885225 Edited 7 September 2025 – 02:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
- Preventing a black screen crash when loading tutorial for the first time as new player
- Added checks for rest tutorial to help avoiding getting stuck
- Solidified save game system to avoid losing characters from the reserve
- Minor fixes

