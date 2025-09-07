- Preventing a black screen crash when loading tutorial for the first time as new player
- Added checks for rest tutorial to help avoiding getting stuck
- Solidified save game system to avoid losing characters from the reserve
- Minor fixes
Hot Fixes 0.18.0.13145
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update