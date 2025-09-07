Patch 0.0.2.1.6.1
-Fixed Accidental Pops in Grinds and Manuals
-Fixed Double Map Loading Bug
-Fixed Double Body Bug
-Fixed Export Ellipses Text
-Potential Fix for Replay Export
-Increased Fisheye Smoothing 2X
-Desktop Gameplay Camera Rotation Smoothed
Hotpatch 2
