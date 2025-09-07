 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19885209 Edited 7 September 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
1.43.2 (September 6)
  • Attempted to fix an issue that affected one player where occasionally they wouldn't be able to interact with the menu after loading into the game.

1.43.1 (September 5)
  • Fixed an issue on Pillars where upgrade cabinets had their sounds play from different locations.
  • Updated the Pillars thumbnail to have post processing.
  • Fixed a UI issue where Enforcer wouldn't display the correct loading percent after about 10 seconds of loading.

1.43.0 (September 5)
  • Fixed an issue where the visual display of your time on a time trial would loop back to 0 seconds after a minute.
  • Released Pillars.

