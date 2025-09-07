 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19885130
Probably nothing new for the next two weeks. I am playing through the game from start to finish, marking any bugs and squashing them. The XP is increased (probably too high tbh), but that is pretty much it.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1748331
