VERSION 1.06 -> VERSION 1.07 Patch Notes



Made it so that the Deimos 2 encounter and Krakomaw requires more items for standard safety logic

Fixed issue with lava not draining correctly if the player teleports away after breaking the crystal at top-left Vulknor

Can no longer escape back out of Rok Rag room before the door closes (this could cause things to be in a state where the room is locked forever)

Some menu fixes

Some randomizer logic fixes

Added some randomizer settings sanity checks

Change .nsf file names to match soundtrack names

Fixed a bug that causes copying seeds from old save files to copy the wrong settings

Made some cryptic stuff less cryptic

Made it so that an unopened warp gate couldn't be opened when it shouldn't be able to

