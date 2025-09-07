VERSION 1.06 -> VERSION 1.07 Patch Notes
Made it so that the Deimos 2 encounter and Krakomaw requires more items for standard safety logic
Fixed issue with lava not draining correctly if the player teleports away after breaking the crystal at top-left Vulknor
Can no longer escape back out of Rok Rag room before the door closes (this could cause things to be in a state where the room is locked forever)
Some menu fixes
Some randomizer logic fixes
Added some randomizer settings sanity checks
Change .nsf file names to match soundtrack names
Fixed a bug that causes copying seeds from old save files to copy the wrong settings
Made some cryptic stuff less cryptic
Made it so that an unopened warp gate couldn't be opened when it shouldn't be able to
1.07 update! (September 6, 2025)
Update notes via Steam Community
