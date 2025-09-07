 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19885051
Update notes via Steam Community

HOTFIX

  • Implemented a security code refresh. Originally this was obtained from my server at login (game launch) with an expiration of 15 minutes. I had a snippet of code that refreshed this JWT, but I never actually told it to run at any point. So after 15 minutes the game would just stop talking with the server. Oops.
  • Corrected an issue where when first opening the Single-Player menu, the Easy leaderboard wouldn't populate.
  • Corrected an issue where after completing a difficulty greater than Easy, returning to the Main Menu, then opening the Single-Player menu, the Easy leaderboard would populate with the last difficulty completed leaderboard entries.

