HOTFIX
- Implemented a security code refresh. Originally this was obtained from my server at login (game launch) with an expiration of 15 minutes. I had a snippet of code that refreshed this JWT, but I never actually told it to run at any point. So after 15 minutes the game would just stop talking with the server. Oops.
- Corrected an issue where when first opening the Single-Player menu, the Easy leaderboard wouldn't populate.
- Corrected an issue where after completing a difficulty greater than Easy, returning to the Main Menu, then opening the Single-Player menu, the Easy leaderboard would populate with the last difficulty completed leaderboard entries.
Changed files in this update