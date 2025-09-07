 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19885050
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a music box sound effect that plays when you are close to a toy, making them a bit easier to find
  • Decreased Natalie spawn distance during Stage 3; you are less likely to be trapped and killed
  • Added more detailed instructions to the "How to Play" section in the main menu (e.g. toy names)

