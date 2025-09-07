Full Patch Note: https://www.demonsarecrazy.com/post/sep-5th-blood-moon-eclipse
Patch Note v8.82
Change open world to new Moon Eclipse theme.
Updated event shop with new event items: Eclipse Egg.
Added new event raid boss: Berith. (66% replacing chance)
Added new recipe: Torment Weapon and Armor. (drop from Berith.)
Added new consumable item: Dubai Chocolate (fully restore HP and MP.)
Added new event jobs to Demon Slum:
Added new task notification to Lobby interfaces.
Added new current arena quest display.
Added new high senate to Black Quarum: Berith
