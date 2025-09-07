 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19885049 Edited 7 September 2025 – 02:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Full Patch Note: https://www.demonsarecrazy.com/post/sep-5th-blood-moon-eclipse

Patch Note v8.82

  • Change open world to new Moon Eclipse theme.

  • Updated event shop with new event items: Eclipse Egg.

  • Added new event raid boss: Berith. (66% replacing chance)

  • Added new recipe: Torment Weapon and Armor. (drop from Berith.)

  • Added new consumable item: Dubai Chocolate (fully restore HP and MP.)

  • Added new event jobs to Demon Slum:



  • Added new task notification to Lobby interfaces.


  • Added new current arena quest display.


  • Added new high senate to Black Quarum: Berith




