 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19884911 Edited 7 September 2025 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Welcome, happy people, to the latest update for Island Paradise!
A small update I prepared for you,

If the summer was to hot for you, time to get some cold because the Frozen Island is ready
Expedition Project is ready for Travel
Billboard from James island will show the location

New Items:
Sail Boat
Wood Boat Wheel

A new Treasure Hunt Event is available on Frozen Island

Improvements and bug fix:
Production increase on Spinning Wheel, Grain Mill, Bird House and Press
Respawn point has been fix on beds
Barrels can be fill on Deep Well
Soil is more visible on farm fields
More locations for mushrooms on Mary and James Island

We are constantly working on improvements and taking every feedback from you into consideration.

Special thanks to the content creators, testers and members of the Island Paradise,
And community who have been actively involved in making this update possible!

Thanks to everyone!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2392401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link