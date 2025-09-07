Welcome, happy people, to the latest update for Island Paradise!

A small update I prepared for you,



If the summer was to hot for you, time to get some cold because the Frozen Island is ready

Expedition Project is ready for Travel

Billboard from James island will show the location



New Items:

Sail Boat

Wood Boat Wheel



A new Treasure Hunt Event is available on Frozen Island



Improvements and bug fix:

Production increase on Spinning Wheel, Grain Mill, Bird House and Press

Respawn point has been fix on beds

Barrels can be fill on Deep Well

Soil is more visible on farm fields

More locations for mushrooms on Mary and James Island



We are constantly working on improvements and taking every feedback from you into consideration.



Special thanks to the content creators, testers and members of the Island Paradise,

And community who have been actively involved in making this update possible!



Thanks to everyone!