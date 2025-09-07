Welcome, happy people, to the latest update for Island Paradise!
A small update I prepared for you,
If the summer was to hot for you, time to get some cold because the Frozen Island is ready
Expedition Project is ready for Travel
Billboard from James island will show the location
New Items:
Sail Boat
Wood Boat Wheel
A new Treasure Hunt Event is available on Frozen Island
Improvements and bug fix:
Production increase on Spinning Wheel, Grain Mill, Bird House and Press
Respawn point has been fix on beds
Barrels can be fill on Deep Well
Soil is more visible on farm fields
More locations for mushrooms on Mary and James Island
We are constantly working on improvements and taking every feedback from you into consideration.
Special thanks to the content creators, testers and members of the Island Paradise,
And community who have been actively involved in making this update possible!
Thanks to everyone!
v0.9.2 has been released!
Update notes via Steam Community
