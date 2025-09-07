Features that help you survive
Vehicle
You can repair broken cars and refuel them to use them for travel.
"Repair Car"
"Refuel"
Survival Behavior
If the survivors in your city are destroyed, they will try to survive by running away and gathering at the city center (Anchor or green ball) to make them feel safe from danger.
"Survivors will run away from any threat to the city center"
Protective Objects
Even if survivors manage to converge in the city center, zombies can still attack them. We can use wood to build a wooden wall to protect our people from the zombies.
"Installing wooden walls to provide additional protection to the building"
Resource
In addition to finding resources inside buildings, outside the city, you'll find various resources, including herbs for medicine, wood for construction, and apples for food. You just have to go out and search for them.
"Herb resource" "Woods Resource"
Victims and Bandits
In the world of "ZombiGON", there are still many survivors, both victims and bandits. If you find a victim and help them, you will gain additional leadership points, which will allow you to recruit more people to help you (or join your party). But if you meet a bandit , they are ready to harm you at any time.
"Victim"
"Bandit" Please notice all bandits they have a name over their head.
Features that threat you
Bad weather
When the bad weather conditions from heavy rain affect your survival, the flamethrower that we use to deal with zombies will not work when it rains, or if you stay in the rain for a long time, you will get sick.
Infection
Rats are another threat you will face. Once you take over a city from the zombies, you will start gathering food. Then, rats will flock to your city. What can you do? They are hungry. They are just small rats. They will bite you in small wounds. But those wounds can get you infected and even die if you don't treat them.
Bandits
Survivors morale
Every survivor needs food, medicine, shelter, and safety. If you can't provide these things, they will run away from you.
"Survivor States. MR is morale"
Others
As ZombiGON is an open-world survival game, we have a map for your convenience. As you explore the world and discover things, they are recorded on the map so you can return to them later.
Enjoy!!!
WIK Games Studio.
