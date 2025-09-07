Features that help you survive

Vehicle You can repair broken cars and refuel them to use them for travel. "Repair Car" "Refuel"

Survival Behavior If the survivors in your city are destroyed, they will try to survive by running away and gathering at the city center (Anchor or green ball) to make them feel safe from danger. "Survivors will run away from any threat to the city center"

Protective Objects Even if survivors manage to converge in the city center, zombies can still attack them. We can use wood to build a wooden wall to protect our people from the zombies. "Installing wooden walls to provide additional protection to the building"

Resource In addition to finding resources inside buildings, outside the city, you'll find various resources, including herbs for medicine, wood for construction, and apples for food. You just have to go out and search for them. "Herb resource" "Woods Resource"