7 September 2025 Build 19884878 Edited 7 September 2025 – 00:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • The shader and surface material of the lake that had errors due to the rendering upgrade have been replaced.

Changed files in this update

