Vicky is a Collab character that wasn't scheduled to go live today, however, the real Vicky is having some difficult times so I figured we could do something to help her out, as she has been a massive supporter of the project and gave the game a platform on YouTube when we have absolutely zero presence there.

Vicky Spade the goth larper

Vicky pretends to be a cat girl, a vampire and also a robot for some reason.

Description

Vicky is a vlogger who larps as a catgirl, she has the power of summoning cats out of nowhere and she throws them at enemies, the cats themselves seem to be indestructible and can pierce the toughest armor, she falls asleep in random places and is guarded by her two cats, Raleigh and Jinx.

She also pretends to be a streamer even though she’s just a vlogger who never streams. She claims to be from the United States of America, a fictional country she probably knows from comic books.

Combat Info

Vicky's cats can bounce and hurt multiple enemies, her swarm can also be redirected while it's active, gameplay is not as simple as it sounds but she's easy to use.

How to get her

You can get Vicky by going to the Collab Area and visiting her banner.

How to help Vicky

Vicky has a tough situation going on, so I decided to turn this crisis those who help will be entitled to some rewards including a shiny, super cute unique skin that I will be producing this week, the skin will be awarded through a new system, redeem codes!

Redeem codes will be helpful for all kinds of interactive rewards and special events.

Find out more about Vicky's situation here:

https://x.com/victoriaspade/status/1964540693843759285

Visit Vicky Spade's YouTube channel here:

https://www.youtube.com/@VickySpade

Remember you can find all the official art in the Secret Maidbot Folder:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1qz51hWxxaFf0rylFsU_agX699WbBINnK?usp=drive_link