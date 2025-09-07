We are constantly working on fixing bugs & add useful features. The game is in early access and launched few days ago, we are going to fix bugs and update features as we go. Thank you for your patience and please let us know if you need help!

Bug Fixes

Added Target Fps property to the settings.

Fixed a crash that occurred when loading a saved game. (You can use your old save. It will work now.)

Fixed paying money while firing an employee bug.

Fixed Renovation app slots overflowing bug.

Fixed weapons can’t be moving to Non-rentable guns section bug.

Fixed some sounds issues.

Fixed pressing Pull Targets button not working sometimes bug.

Fixed after all workers fired after next day, UI is not updating bug.

Museum & Bundles Changes