Reduced ability to stick your head through walls.

Doors now produce sound at their relative world location rather than 2D audio.

Fixed issue where the Signal Man could get stuck on doors.

Fixed an issue where players could clip into the storage shelf in the storage room.

Pause Menu is now properly added to both the Intro level and the end car level.

On REDSHIFT activation, the Signal Man now opens all doors.

High Contrast REDSHIFT added as a work-in-progress accessibility option (must be enabled before the REDSHIFT sequence starts for now).

Added a mouse sensitivity bar for better input control to the pause menu.

New achievement added with wall text. Hint: Wall text in facility.

Added a crouch prompt near the tower after Redshift activation.

Added success beep when using a keycard to open doors.

SM AdjustSpeed inconsistencies.

SM may need to move through closed doors or pass through them in certain scenarios.

High Contrast mode does not yet function during the REDSHIFT sequence.

Occasional fog rendering issues.

First-time startup requires a mouse click to begin.

Driving animation in the end scene may not play.

Top ladder difficulty is STILL under review but it should be better.

Players can still move during the Redshift cutscene.

Door audio can spawn in 2D rather than location-based, disrupting cutscenes.

Overlapping audio dialogue can occur if previous lines are not stopped.

Players can crouch under the table in the Faraday cage.

Blown-off door in Faraday area sits too high and is difficult to walk over.