7 September 2025 Build 19884785 Edited 7 September 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Pause Menu is now properly added to both the Intro level and the end car level.

  • Fixed an issue where players could clip into the storage shelf in the storage room.

  • Locked door no longer plays the wrong dialogue line.

  • Fixed issue where the Signal Man could get stuck on doors.

  • Doors now produce sound at their relative world location rather than 2D audio.

  • Fixed additional table clipping issue.

  • Reduced ability to stick your head through walls.

Improvements

  • Added success beep when using a keycard to open doors.

  • Added a crouch prompt near the tower after Redshift activation.

  • New achievement added with wall text. Hint: Wall text in facility.

  • Added a mouse sensitivity bar for better input control to the pause menu.

  • High Contrast REDSHIFT added as a work-in-progress accessibility option (must be enabled before the REDSHIFT sequence starts for now).

  • On REDSHIFT activation, the Signal Man now opens all doors.

Known Issues

  • SM AdjustSpeed inconsistencies.

  • SM may need to move through closed doors or pass through them in certain scenarios.

  • High Contrast mode does not yet function during the REDSHIFT sequence.

  • Occasional fog rendering issues.

  • First-time startup requires a mouse click to begin.

  • Driving animation in the end scene may not play.

  • Top ladder difficulty is STILL under review but it should be better.

  • Players can still move during the Redshift cutscene.

  • Door audio can spawn in 2D rather than location-based, disrupting cutscenes.

  • Overlapping audio dialogue can occur if previous lines are not stopped.

  • Players can crouch under the table in the Faraday cage.

  • Blown-off door in Faraday area sits too high and is difficult to walk over.

  • DisableInput not always functioning during the REDSHIFT cutscene.

    Still working on all this! Learning a bunch of new things in the process as well. Look forward also to a large content update that's in the works!

