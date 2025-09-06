 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19884748 Edited 7 September 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello again, brain heads! I don't know how many more updates this game is going to receive, but we will keep providing! This is now version 1.5.3

New:

  • Info bubble for the erase data option. This makes it clear as to what it does and doesn't erase.

  • The APPLY button in OPTIONS will become opaque if you make changes.

  • Added three new 'creepy' fun facts on the broken loading screen.

  • Pompy's topics will now show when they can be pressed via 'golden burst'.

  • Added two new SFX. One for the 'golden burst' & completing PomPom's puzzle.

Changes:

  • Updated Silent Smile credit and link.

  • Removed QR code and replaced with an instant link.

  • Replace the "What do you think death feels like?" question.

  • Tweaked the questions in the broken quiz.

  • Changed resolution option info description.

  • NOTE on the launcher has been updated visually.

  • Deleted the 'I have eyes everywhere' and binary fun facts from the loading screen.

  • Fullscreen warning text has been updated.

Fixes:

  • Penalties will no longer interrupt the Pompy-related questions in quiz 2.

  • PomPom's puzzle doesn't get stuck anymore.

  • Caption glitch doesn't show up if captions are disabled.

Changed files in this update

