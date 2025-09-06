Hello again, brain heads! I don't know how many more updates this game is going to receive, but we will keep providing! This is now version 1.5.3

New:

Info bubble for the erase data option. This makes it clear as to what it does and doesn't erase.

The APPLY button in OPTIONS will become opaque if you make changes.

Added three new 'creepy' fun facts on the broken loading screen.

Pompy's topics will now show when they can be pressed via 'golden burst'.

Added two new SFX. One for the 'golden burst' & completing PomPom's puzzle.

Changes:

Updated Silent Smile credit and link.

Removed QR code and replaced with an instant link.

Replace the "What do you think death feels like?" question.

Tweaked the questions in the broken quiz.

Changed resolution option info description.

NOTE on the launcher has been updated visually.

Deleted the 'I have eyes everywhere' and binary fun facts from the loading screen.

Fullscreen warning text has been updated.

Fixes: