The following fixes have been made:
Regarding the new feature, we received many requests from users on Discord,
so we moved up the schedule and added it earlier than planned.
New Feature
Added the ability to check the board when obtaining pieces or buildings
Bug
Fix Details
Whiskey
Fixed a bug where it gave +1 coin after being cleared 2 times
Resident Requests
Fixed a bug where the request description remained on the screen
Resident Requests
Changed “Destroy Land” to “Destroy Land on the Board”
Changed files in this update