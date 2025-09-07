 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19884743 Edited 7 September 2025 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following fixes have been made:

Regarding the new feature, we received many requests from users on Discord,
so we moved up the schedule and added it earlier than planned.

New Feature

Added the ability to check the board when obtaining pieces or buildings

Bug

Fix Details

Whiskey

Fixed a bug where it gave +1 coin after being cleared 2 times

Resident Requests

Fixed a bug where the request description remained on the screen

Resident Requests

Changed “Destroy Land” to “Destroy Land on the Board”

