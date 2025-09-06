Reduced volume of train shutters when opening and closing

Player status "infection" now shows as "train" in purple while on the train

Increased Nightmare Shamblers at the Mineshaft; standard Shamblers removed

Adjusted entity spawn times at the Mineshaft

Fixed an issue introduced in v1800 where downed players would remain permanently highlighted

Fixed a bug where Carrier gibs weren’t despawning for clients after leaving a location

Gas mask is now free in Escape mode, allowing players to access the mineshaft

Fixed an issue introduced in v1800 where ECD Ground Forces could stand idle during a failed run, causing the game to remain stuck

Fixed a bug where the Stunlight could get stuck playing its overheating warning sound if dropped while overheated