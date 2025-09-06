General Changes
Reduced maximum Carrier spawns
Carrier explosion adjusted - smaller lethal radius due to increased damage falloff
Adjusted entity spawn times at the Mineshaft
Increased Nightmare Shamblers at the Mineshaft; standard Shamblers removed
Player status "infection" now shows as "train" in purple while on the train
Reduced volume of train shutters when opening and closing
General Fixes
Fixed an issue introduced in v1800 where downed players would remain permanently highlighted
Fixed a bug where Carrier gibs weren’t despawning for clients after leaving a location
Gas mask is now free in Escape mode, allowing players to access the mineshaft
Fixed an issue introduced in v1800 where ECD Ground Forces could stand idle during a failed run, causing the game to remain stuck
Fixed a bug where the Stunlight could get stuck playing its overheating warning sound if dropped while overheated
Fixed a rare bug where Steam avatars weren’t cleared on respawn, causing a null reference error
Casino
Changes
Players who die at the casino now respawn after 8 seconds
Getting three Duck Floatie symbols now grants a jackpot instead of just safety
Significantly reduced the Wheel of Doom jackpot
Fixes
Slot machines now properly respawn once you leave the casino
Fixed a bug where slot machine reels remained after the machine exploded
Fixed a bug where the metro station would overlap into the casino after a failed run
Snake Game
Changes
Food in Snake now appears in batches, making the early game less slow
Quick Cola pickup sound in Snake now audible to all players
Biohazards in Snake now show up faster, remain longer, and reach a max of 8 active
Fixes
Fixed a bug where the snake game could restart after game over even if the data deck was put away
Fixed a bug in the snake game where switching between inventory and the game during a restart could trigger a double restart
Changed files in this update