6 September 2025 Build 19884696 Edited 6 September 2025 – 23:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General Changes

  • Reduced maximum Carrier spawns

  • Carrier explosion adjusted - smaller lethal radius due to increased damage falloff

  • Adjusted entity spawn times at the Mineshaft

  • Increased Nightmare Shamblers at the Mineshaft; standard Shamblers removed

  • Player status "infection" now shows as "train" in purple while on the train

  • Reduced volume of train shutters when opening and closing

General Fixes

  • Fixed an issue introduced in v1800 where downed players would remain permanently highlighted

  • Fixed a bug where Carrier gibs weren’t despawning for clients after leaving a location

  • Gas mask is now free in Escape mode, allowing players to access the mineshaft

  • Fixed an issue introduced in v1800 where ECD Ground Forces could stand idle during a failed run, causing the game to remain stuck

  • Fixed a bug where the Stunlight could get stuck playing its overheating warning sound if dropped while overheated

  • Fixed a rare bug where Steam avatars weren’t cleared on respawn, causing a null reference error

Casino

Changes

  • Players who die at the casino now respawn after 8 seconds

  • Getting three Duck Floatie symbols now grants a jackpot instead of just safety

  • Significantly reduced the Wheel of Doom jackpot

Fixes

  • Slot machines now properly respawn once you leave the casino

  • Fixed a bug where slot machine reels remained after the machine exploded

  • Fixed a bug where the metro station would overlap into the casino after a failed run

Snake Game

Changes

  • Food in Snake now appears in batches, making the early game less slow

  • Quick Cola pickup sound in Snake now audible to all players

  • Biohazards in Snake now show up faster, remain longer, and reach a max of 8 active

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the snake game could restart after game over even if the data deck was put away

  • Fixed a bug in the snake game where switching between inventory and the game during a restart could trigger a double restart

Changed files in this update

