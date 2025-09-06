The Database Update

This update originally started as a quick fix to a couple issues that were pointed out, such as the fact we cant disable the background particles, or that when we want a random song we just get to listen to "Frontline" again. But in the midst of fixing these issues I wanted to get a jump on adding some more features, mostly the ability to start leveling up our accounts. The issue with this, is we didn't have an actual database. This meant we relied on Steams built in "Stats" and "Leaderboards", which is useful especially for Playtests; but it's not a long-term solution. Some people know, but most don't, Steam is extremely easy to manipulate; meaning a user can modify their game to send steam leaderboards unrealistic times or stats to appear as though they're the best at whatever game. I knew the moment I wanted Ranked play that I would need a database, but the more I focused on a leveling system, the more I realized that moment was now.

The entire game now speaks to my own personal database: Leaderboards, stats, levels, XP, ELO and achievements are all tracked, calculated and updated via this database. So unless we're dealing with some true brainiacs in this game, all of the above will be extremely hard to manipulate; keeping everything on a fair playing ground.

Gameplay

Nothing much changed with how the game plays, but I have continued to make minor tweaks and fixes that are small enough I don't feel a need to list them.

Audio

For new players mostly: I fixed the "Music Slider" to automatically start at 30% so future eardrums won't be ruptured when opening the game for the first time.

Corrected our Music Selection dropdowns "Random" value to actually pass along to our game scene and pick a random song. (Through testing, I've found "Frontline" to play a majority of the time even when Unity is truly picking a number at random)

UI

Added functional "Level/Progress" panel below the username on the Main Menu.

Added "Level/Progress" panel to the Win Screen after successfully clearing a board.

Added "Stats" panel to the Win Screen after successfully clearing a board.

Added "Settings" and "Options" panels to the Co-Op lobby. Settings are identical to the normal settings you see on the main menu and in-game. Options are used to select your unlocked cursors, without needing to leave the lobby to do so; which was required before now.

Updated the "Particles" experience setting to no longer be a single (on/off) switch, and instead have a selector that allows multiple options to allow more control over what the user see's while playing.

Though our list isn't large, there was a lot of changes made on the backend of the game, and with that comes even more bugs. Please keep an eye out, try to break the game, and if you encounter a bug; reach out to me with some details. I don't have a "log" for you to send me, so try and remember the actions you performed to experience these bugs. The better I can recreate them, the easier it is to find a solution.

For those of you that had fantastic times on the leaderboards (David), I'm sorry we wont be transferring over your times- YET. I'm still looking into a way to force transfer over leaderboards and stats; its just difficult since we need to use valid SteamID's and Steam Tickets to access some data.

Finally, if you've read this far I'd like to take some time to show my appreciation for the Playtesters. I know most of you personally, and some of you I only know through the screen. Your feedback is invaluable, and the praise I've received continues to drive me forward. This journey would be a million times harder if it weren't for you guys, and I appreciate every message I've gotten. Keep the feedback coming, let me know what you do and don't like, it's extremely important that you all speak to me with honesty about this project. I don't care about my feelings, I just want to make a good game.