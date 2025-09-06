Curse of gratitude!its a relic
question 1:i heard from a lot of you that the main menu looks bad.
idk i kinda like it. what do you not like about it. how do you think it can be improved
question 2:heard the card edition effects are too messy.
what do you say about a "non fancy edition shaders" toggle in the settings
which instead of doing the whole fancy shader will just have a note on the side of the card stating it's editions. similar to how elements look
there are more stuff we need to discuss but ill leave it for future posts
