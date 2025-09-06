new card:

Curse of gratitude! its a relic



question 1: i heard from a lot of you that the main menu looks bad.

idk i kinda like it. what do you not like about it. how do you think it can be improved



question 2: heard the card edition effects are too messy.

what do you say about a "non fancy edition shaders" toggle in the settings

which instead of doing the whole fancy shader will just have a note on the side of the card stating it's editions. similar to how elements look



there are more stuff we need to discuss but ill leave it for future posts

