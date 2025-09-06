 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19884513 Edited 6 September 2025 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
new card:

Curse of gratitude!

its a relic

question 1:

i heard from a lot of you that the main menu looks bad.
idk i kinda like it. what do you not like about it. how do you think it can be improved

question 2:

heard the card edition effects are too messy.
what do you say about a "non fancy edition shaders" toggle in the settings
which instead of doing the whole fancy shader will just have a note on the side of the card stating it's editions. similar to how elements look

there are more stuff we need to discuss but ill leave it for future posts

Changed files in this update

