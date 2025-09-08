 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19884490
Update notes via Steam Community
- (Hopefully) fixed a bug with text messages from Mom (for real this time!)
- Minor performance improvements

Steam achievements are coming very soon in the next update- stay tuned! <3

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 2772091
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2772092
  • Loading history…
