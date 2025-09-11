 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19884416 Edited 11 September 2025 – 15:39:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Got everything fully working on Steamdeck and correct input prompts for tutorial popups
Fixed green edge on shadows on mac builds
Fixed Steam achievements not being unlocked

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2124781
Windows 32-bitEnglish Depot 2124782
Linux English Depot 2124783
macOS English Depot 2124784
