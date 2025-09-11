Got everything fully working on Steamdeck and correct input prompts for tutorial popups
Fixed green edge on shadows on mac builds
Fixed Steam achievements not being unlocked
Patch 1.1.2 Live - Steamdeck Verified + Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2124781
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bitEnglish Depot 2124782
- Loading history…
Linux English Depot 2124783
- Loading history…
macOS English Depot 2124784
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update