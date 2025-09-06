Dear space mechanics,

This update adds synchronization for the multiplayer mode, created spaceships can be sent to the danger zone, the reward for repair has been changed.

Synchronization in multiplayer worked quite poorly and there could be cases when 1 player decided to create something in the workshop, put brass in the crafter, and the other player's brass remained hanging in the air, now this problem does not exist.

In a recent update, it became possible to create spaceships and sell them or send them to help squads, now you can send a spaceship to the danger zone in which the spaceship will survive 4-12 rounds (depending on its level), but it alone can bring quite a large amount of resources.

Bug fixes.

Bug#1 - when creating a spaceship, there could be a problem with installing a gold wire.

Bug#2 - when creating a spaceship, there could be a problem with installing a solar sail.

In plans.

Realism.

Your review can be more powerful than any battery in the ship :)

Good luck with the repair<3