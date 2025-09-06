Step into Abaddon Hallows, our newest location. This sprawling gothic-era cemetery, long abandoned to ruin, is now undergoing renovations to bring it back to life. But when the past was disturbed, something awoke. An unnatural presence that turned a construction site into a site of investigation.
This release includes two playable versions of Abaddon Hallows East:
Abaddon Hallows East – The full version of the cemetery, our largest and most ambitious map to date, spanning crypts, family grave lots, and a church.
Abaddon Hallows East (Partial Grounds) – A smaller, cordoned-off version of the cemetery. Many areas remain closed for renovations, creating a more focused and intense experience.
The Abaddon Hallows West grounds are still undergoing restoration and will become available in a future update.
Will you brave the haunted restoration of Abaddon Hallows, or will the cemetery’s secrets claim you as their own?
See you on The Other Side!
Changed files in this update