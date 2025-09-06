Step into Abaddon Hallows, our newest location. This sprawling gothic-era cemetery, long abandoned to ruin, is now undergoing renovations to bring it back to life. But when the past was disturbed, something awoke. An unnatural presence that turned a construction site into a site of investigation.

This release includes two playable versions of Abaddon Hallows East:

Abaddon Hallows East – The full version of the cemetery, our largest and most ambitious map to date, spanning crypts, family grave lots, and a church.

Abaddon Hallows East (Partial Grounds) – A smaller, cordoned-off version of the cemetery. Many areas remain closed for renovations, creating a more focused and intense experience.

The Abaddon Hallows West grounds are still undergoing restoration and will become available in a future update.

Will you brave the haunted restoration of Abaddon Hallows, or will the cemetery’s secrets claim you as their own?



See you on The Other Side!