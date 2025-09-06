 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19884203 Edited 6 September 2025 – 21:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- New feature: High Contrast Mode gameplay setting alters lighting and materials to increase visual contrast
- Improved solver performance
- Disabled unused renderer features to improve performance

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3871601
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3871602
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3871603
  • Loading history…
