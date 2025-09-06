The bug fixes just keep rolling in! Another big shoutout to the players finding these bugs, the game is HUGE so it's difficult for me to find everything!
Fixed a bug that cause the Geothermal Engine on Lava Lookout to generate no Volts
Stack Overflow will no longer copy other Stack Overflow cards
Fixed typos and incorrect rewards for the Tree Festival
Electric Machines now properly animate when loading a game
The hand crank in the lava cave won't work if the batteries are full
All chests now work with the Workbench
Changed the tooltip description of the Deadman Coin mod to reflect it's actual effect
Changed files in this update