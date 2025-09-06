 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19884190 Edited 6 September 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The bug fixes just keep rolling in! Another big shoutout to the players finding these bugs, the game is HUGE so it's difficult for me to find everything!

  • Fixed a bug that cause the Geothermal Engine on Lava Lookout to generate no Volts

  • Stack Overflow will no longer copy other Stack Overflow cards

  • Fixed typos and incorrect rewards for the Tree Festival

  • Electric Machines now properly animate when loading a game

  • The hand crank in the lava cave won't work if the batteries are full

  • All chests now work with the Workbench

  • Changed the tooltip description of the Deadman Coin mod to reflect it's actual effect

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2238441
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2238442
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link