The bug fixes just keep rolling in! Another big shoutout to the players finding these bugs, the game is HUGE so it's difficult for me to find everything!

Fixed a bug that cause the Geothermal Engine on Lava Lookout to generate no Volts

Stack Overflow will no longer copy other Stack Overflow cards

Fixed typos and incorrect rewards for the Tree Festival

Electric Machines now properly animate when loading a game

The hand crank in the lava cave won't work if the batteries are full

All chests now work with the Workbench

Changed the tooltip description of the Deadman Coin mod to reflect it's actual effect