6 September 2025 Build 19884162 Edited 7 September 2025 – 00:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update fixes a bug that caused players to miss a small scene in two specific paths:

Ann’s girlfriend route (non-corruption)

Ann’s hate route (not girlfriend)

You can still use your old saves. This scene doesn't change much besides some context between Ann and the MC.
However, if you’d like to see said scene, make sure you are on the right path and simply load a save right before returning the outfit to Mario (the big, buffed guy).

This patch also enables unlocking of the “Wear It Now” gallery item that was bugged.

