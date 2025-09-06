- Fixed items being deleted if attempting to return them to the first slot of a container after picking them up and pressing B.
- Fixed ghost Special Orders being displayed when one fails to generate.
- Fixed chickens not leaving the coop after re-entering it on subsequent days.
- Fixed the coop door appearing closed when it is open upon loading the game.
- Fixed Suwako's third seasonal goal (Fall year 1) not counting completed orders properly.
v0.8.5f Hotfix
