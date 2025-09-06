 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19884083 Edited 6 September 2025 – 21:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new hotfix is now available for Primal Carnage: Extinction on Steam...

Version 3.1.93

CHANGES:

  • Fixed an issue with Flamesaw fire interval causing it to instantly overheat when tapping

  • Fixed an issue with Flamesaw where secondary fire (saw) would become "stuck" on

  • Fixed an issue with Flamesaw overheat audio playing many times on top of itself in 3rd person

  • Removed log spam from reloading weapons

  • Additional server / client optimizations

We're looking at doing another "TLC patch" later this September with more balance changes, bug fixes and improvements based on player feedback. See you soon!

Thanks for playing,

-The Primal Carnage Team

