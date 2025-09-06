A new hotfix is now available for Primal Carnage: Extinction on Steam...

Version 3.1.93

CHANGES:

Fixed an issue with Flamesaw fire interval causing it to instantly overheat when tapping

Fixed an issue with Flamesaw where secondary fire (saw) would become "stuck" on

Fixed an issue with Flamesaw overheat audio playing many times on top of itself in 3rd person

Removed log spam from reloading weapons

Additional server / client optimizations

We're looking at doing another "TLC patch" later this September with more balance changes, bug fixes and improvements based on player feedback. See you soon!

Thanks for playing,

-The Primal Carnage Team