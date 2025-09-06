Hey Everyone!

This week brings another round of small and quality-of-life improvements. Stay tuned - new region-less matchmaking system and a single-bar center boost UI are coming soon as well!

Added support to publish screenshots to the Steam Community page

Added support to publish screenshots to the official TK2 Discord channel directly from the game (via the Published tab in Gallery)

New PUBLISHED tab allows you to see which screenshots you've shared with the community.

From here, you can also publish them directly to a dedicated Discord channel.

Viewing a photo preview now features a new shiny visual effect.

Various quality-of-life improvements for a smoother experience.

Fixed an issue where photos in the gallery preview were displayed with an incorrect aspect ratio.