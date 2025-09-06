 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19884054 Edited 6 September 2025 – 21:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone!

This week brings another round of small and quality-of-life improvements. Stay tuned - new region-less matchmaking system and a single-bar center boost UI are coming soon as well!

Photo Browser Improvements

  • Added support to publish screenshots to the Steam Community page

  • Added support to publish screenshots to the official TK2 Discord channel directly from the game (via the Published tab in Gallery)

  • New PUBLISHED tab allows you to see which screenshots you've shared with the community.
    From here, you can also publish them directly to a dedicated Discord channel.

  • Viewing a photo preview now features a new shiny visual effect.

  • Various quality-of-life improvements for a smoother experience.

  • Fixed an issue where photos in the gallery preview were displayed with an incorrect aspect ratio.

  • Fixed a bug that caused photos from a previous tab to appear when switching between tabs too quickly.

Music Overlap Fix

  • Fixed music overlap on Pablo's Jungle Jam race track ːsteamthumbsupː

Discord Publish Preview:

Changed files in this update

Depot 2269951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link