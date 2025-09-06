- Ogres now attack you directly if you get too close to them
- Introduced player hit points and health bar display
- Ogres and guards now attack each other when meeting head on
- Added new animations and visual effects on game over
-bugfix: Basement door audio now correctly pauses when game is paused
-bugfix: Guards attacking the same ogre simultaneously no longer incorrectly count multiple kills
Update Notes for September 6 2025 Patch : Ogre Aggression
