7 September 2025 Build 19884035 Edited 7 September 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Humans

  • Gravestones display cause of death when bars are enabled

Child

  • Spends up to 7 hours per day in the Creche

Progenitor

  • Spends up to 7 hours per day in the Creche

Constructs

Creche

  • Increases the rate of aging of babies and children by 100% whilst inside

Conservation

  • Each level has its own conservation score
  • Conservation score starts at 100
  • Killing animals depletes conservation score by 1
  • The fewer animals of a species that remain the greater the conservation penalty up to a maximum of 2x
  • Killing the last remaining member of a species incurs an additional penalty of 10 conservation score

Time

  • A year lasts 56 days
  • A seasons last 14 days

Camera

  • Zooming now works in powers of 2 to avoid distorting pixel art

Controls

  • Pressing SHIFT whilst holding a Human with Miracle Hand disables Gift assignment

Bug Fixes

  • Felling trees in the Savannah causes them to swap to the wrong sprite
  • Portals get stuck open if Guards or Hunters chain pull other Guards/Hunters who have not yet exited the Portal
  • Hunters do not stop shooting animals as long as there are still animals in range
  • Dead Humans do not remain in previous levels when you return to them

