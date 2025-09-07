Humans
- Gravestones display cause of death when bars are enabled
Child
- Spends up to 7 hours per day in the Creche
Progenitor
- Spends up to 7 hours per day in the Creche
Constructs
Creche
- Increases the rate of aging of babies and children by 100% whilst inside
Conservation
- Each level has its own conservation score
- Conservation score starts at 100
- Killing animals depletes conservation score by 1
- The fewer animals of a species that remain the greater the conservation penalty up to a maximum of 2x
- Killing the last remaining member of a species incurs an additional penalty of 10 conservation score
Time
- A year lasts 56 days
- A seasons last 14 days
Camera
- Zooming now works in powers of 2 to avoid distorting pixel art
Controls
- Pressing SHIFT whilst holding a Human with Miracle Hand disables Gift assignment
Bug Fixes
- Felling trees in the Savannah causes them to swap to the wrong sprite
- Portals get stuck open if Guards or Hunters chain pull other Guards/Hunters who have not yet exited the Portal
- Hunters do not stop shooting animals as long as there are still animals in range
- Dead Humans do not remain in previous levels when you return to them
