6 September 2025 Build 19884033 Edited 6 September 2025 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added Thorn Whip: If your enemies don't want to attack you, just take your thorns to them.
  • Buffed Cloak of Darkness, Erase and Bonfire
  • Landslide is now an epic card
  • Fixed some typos and missing translations

