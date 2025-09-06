- Added Thorn Whip: If your enemies don't want to attack you, just take your thorns to them.
- Buffed Cloak of Darkness, Erase and Bonfire
- Landslide is now an epic card
- Fixed some typos and missing translations
Update notes for September 6th
