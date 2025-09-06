Builders of Egypt 1.5 - Now Live on Main Branch!

What’s new in version 1.5?

Better LOD handling - smoother transitions, no more abrupt "popping" or missing detail.



- smoother transitions, no more abrupt "popping" or missing detail. Lighting powered by Lumen - more natural and dynamic global illumination. Shadows are sharper, light bounces from surfaces, and scenes look more cohesive.



- more natural and dynamic global illumination. Shadows are sharper, light bounces from surfaces, and scenes look more cohesive. Resource savings thanks to Nanite - extremely detailed 3D models at a fraction of the cost, reducing GPU load, especially in large cities and complex maps.



- extremely detailed 3D models at a fraction of the cost, reducing GPU load, especially in large cities and complex maps. Virtual Textures - all materials in the game now use virtual textures, resulting in significant VRAM savings .



- all materials in the game now use virtual textures, resulting in significant . Enhanced object culling - better scene management, smoother gameplay.



- better scene management, smoother gameplay. Selected textures updated and refined .



. Numerous bugfixes and performance optimizations.



Installation & Save Games

Legacy branch - Unreal Engine 4.25

Right-click on Builders of Egypt in your Steam library.



Select Properties, then go to the Betas tab.



In the dropdown, select: legacy_4_25_4



Steam will download and install the previous version.



What’s next?

fixing smaller bugs that may still appear after the transition,



optimizing NPC performance, which has been one of the most demanding areas.



Known issues and the road ahead

This is a major milestone for Builders of Egypt, as the entire game now runs onFrom this version onward, Builders of Egypt requires a graphics card supporting. If your hardware does not support DX12, please use the legacy branch (details below).Version 1.5 is the result of a complete migration to Unreal Engine 5.6, bringing a wide range of improvements.This update also introduced support for, which may provide a performance boost on supported hardware. While it doesn’t solve every bottleneck (some are still rooted in code logic rather than graphics), it can help especially on weaker GPUs.Due to the scale of this update, some players may need toto avoid technical issues.Your, but this cannot be fully guaranteed because of the engine migration. We recommend making a backup of your save files before continuing.The previous version of the game, based on, has now retired to a dedicatedThis option is available for players who, for any reason, cannot or do not want to switch to UE 5.6 (for example, due to lack of DX12 support).To switch to the legacy version:With the engine migration complete, our main focus will be on:In the old engine, optimization options were extremely limited. Now, with UE 5.6,. This is very promising, but it requires a full rework of NPC systems.I already have a solution in mind, which I hope to implement with the next update. This will be a complex but crucial step toward making large settlements run much smoother.While the migration to Unreal Engine 5.6 has solved many longstanding problems and opened up new possibilities, there are still areas requiring optimization, especially in the game’s core logic and systems. Your feedback is invaluable in tracking down and resolving these lingering issues, so please continue to share your experiences on the forums.This update marks a huge milestone for Builders of Egypt, and sets the stage for bringing the game up to contemporary standards, with new features and improvements coming in the near future.Thank you for your patience, your support, and for being part of the BoE community!See you on the Nile!