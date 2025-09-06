 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19884018 Edited 6 September 2025 – 21:13:46 UTC by Wendy Share
🌿 New Update Released! 🌿

🚀 Performance Boosts + New Islands After the Forest! 🌊🏝️
We’ve optimized the game for smoother gameplay and better performance!
After exploring the Forest, you’ll now be able to discover brand-new islands with fresh environments and surprises waiting for you. 🌅✨

🐭 Tawa’s journey continues — explore, survive, and uncover more of the lost world!

🔹 What’s new:

Significant performance improvements 🛠️

New islands unlocked after the forest 🌴

Better stability and optimizations 🎮

Enjoy the adventure and don’t forget to share your feedback! ❤️

Enjoy! :)

