🌿 New Update Released! 🌿



🚀 Performance Boosts + New Islands After the Forest! 🌊🏝️

We’ve optimized the game for smoother gameplay and better performance!

After exploring the Forest, you’ll now be able to discover brand-new islands with fresh environments and surprises waiting for you. 🌅✨



🐭 Tawa’s journey continues — explore, survive, and uncover more of the lost world!



🔹 What’s new:



Significant performance improvements 🛠️



New islands unlocked after the forest 🌴



Better stability and optimizations 🎮



Enjoy the adventure and don’t forget to share your feedback! ❤️



Enjoy! :)