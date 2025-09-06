🌿 New Update Released! 🌿
🚀 Performance Boosts + New Islands After the Forest! 🌊🏝️
We’ve optimized the game for smoother gameplay and better performance!
After exploring the Forest, you’ll now be able to discover brand-new islands with fresh environments and surprises waiting for you. 🌅✨
🐭 Tawa’s journey continues — explore, survive, and uncover more of the lost world!
🔹 What’s new:
Significant performance improvements 🛠️
New islands unlocked after the forest 🌴
Better stability and optimizations 🎮
Enjoy the adventure and don’t forget to share your feedback! ❤️
Enjoy! :)
