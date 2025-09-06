 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19883962 Edited 6 September 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fire Bullets skill duration reduced from 5s -> 3s
-Burning time decreased from 3s -> 2s (4 burn damage ticks total)
-Burning rate changed from 3 damage per 1s -> 2 damage per 0.5s
-Burning now only starts causing damage after 0.5s
-Critical hit bonus no longer affects DOT damage

-fixed pending rewards indicator
-fixed flag shader (appeared strange dark blueish, now flags appear as intended)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2504091
