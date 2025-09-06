-Fire Bullets skill duration reduced from 5s -> 3s
-Burning time decreased from 3s -> 2s (4 burn damage ticks total)
-Burning rate changed from 3 damage per 1s -> 2 damage per 0.5s
-Burning now only starts causing damage after 0.5s
-Critical hit bonus no longer affects DOT damage
-fixed pending rewards indicator
-fixed flag shader (appeared strange dark blueish, now flags appear as intended)
Version 0.1.3.170 - Fire bullets balance changes and bug fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update