-Fire Bullets skill duration reduced from 5s -> 3s

-Burning time decreased from 3s -> 2s (4 burn damage ticks total)

-Burning rate changed from 3 damage per 1s -> 2 damage per 0.5s

-Burning now only starts causing damage after 0.5s

-Critical hit bonus no longer affects DOT damage



-fixed pending rewards indicator

-fixed flag shader (appeared strange dark blueish, now flags appear as intended)