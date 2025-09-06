A smaller update this time. I was going to cram some more things in, but the final sector bosses were broken, and this includes the fix for that.

Community Ships

When loading templates in the ship designer, you'll now notice a third tab called 'Community'. Here you will find ship designs that other players have shared straight from the site I shared previously.

Galactic Shipyard: https://star-vortex.com/ships.php

You can also go to Export to find the button to upload your own designs. All designs are moderated, so they will not show immediately.

Cargo Sorting

The long-requested feature of cargo sorting is now in. I've added all the options I could think of.

When it's sorting items, it will not move anything you've starred as a favourite. It does still move consumables, and I'm not sure how I feel about this. I like to have my consumables in certain slots, and it would be difficult to allow you to mark them as favourites because when they run out, they'd lose their status. I'll give it some more thought anyway.

A few more requested changes are below, more to come. Enjoy!

Patch Notes

New Features / Content

• Added a new community tab to ship design when loading templates.

• Ship designs can now be uploaded to the community to share with other players.

Balance Changes

• Sector end bosses now spawn slightly further away and out of weapon range.

Quality of Life / Accessibility

• Ships can no longer be exported if they have validation errors.

• Fading of invalid parts in the ship designer can now be toggled off and on.

• Added new item sorting dropdown to the bottom of the equipment and trade panels.

• Quick sell is now a dropdown to make space for sorting in trade panels.

Bug Fixes

• Destroying the Crystal Prism and Verdiction now correctly completes their mission.

• Level requirement of class no longer overlaps class name in ship designer.

• Fixed rare iteration error when cycling through black holes.

• Fixed display error with items for sale header in trade panel.