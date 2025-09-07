What's new?

1) The Game is Now in Isometric View

Before, it looked like this:

Room designs have been completely reworked.

The castle layout has also been redesigned.

2) New Castle Structure

The castle got way more complex:

The Vampire Skuf’s room has been transformed into a Throne Room .

Added 2 new great halls .

3 entrances to the castle.

4 different paths leading to the Throne Room.

New Throne Room:

In the old version, the castle was linear with just 1 entrance and 1 corridor to the Throne Room:

Old Vampire’s Room:

3) Adventurer Update

Adventurers no longer march along a boring linear path – now they wander the castle using random routes .

They don’t stand in queues anymore: adventurers go around each other , attack from different angles, and split up while some are fighting monsters and others are already pushing further inside.

Adventurers now start their journey from different entrances to the castle.

4) Room Mechanics Update

If a room is already busy with adventurers, the rest just run through without stopping.

Lava Room – now deals delayed fire damage.

Spike Room – deals contact damage from each spike.

Pitfall Room – deals massive contact damage, but has a long cooldown.

Crossbow Room – now does small AoE damage with super-fast reloads.

Computer & Board Game Rooms – now stall adventurers for a long time.

Large Arena – actually large now (2x bigger than normal rooms) and can only be placed inside a Great Hall. On the Arena, up to 4 adventurers and 4 monsters can battle at the same time.

5) Other changes

Torches now have animation

Fixed a bug with incorrect display of health bars for monsters and adventurers

Fixed a bug with the inability to pick up coins

Increased the size of the buttons with the main actions

Fixed a bug with the lack of an icon for the cancel action button

Is the Old Version Still Playable?

Yes! You can still play the legacy build. ːsteamthumbsupː

To do this, go to the game page in your Steam library, click on settings -> properties. In the properties, go to the Beta versions section and select the Legacy version.

Done — the game will run in version 0.6.1.

To switch back to the new version, go to Properties again → Betas tab → select None.