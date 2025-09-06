 Skip to content
Major 6 September 2025 Build 19883911 Edited 6 September 2025 – 21:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!


Juicy Update today: The Lunch Lady is back!

Patch 1.3.1: Lunch Lady Crossover

  • New Map: Classified Incident - "Lunch Lady's Lair" (Cruxville Junior High)
  • New Objective: Repair broken Pipes
  • New Equipment: Pipe Wrench
  • New Objective: Squash Cockroaches
  • New Equipment: Roach-Removal-Device (in some circles it's called a 'shoe')
  • New Perk: Completionist Disorder - Gives you the ability to sense all remaining objectives once you cleaned at least 90%
  • Several New Character Skins to unlock
  • Added an Unstuck Button to the Pause Menu
  • Added new Achievements for Entity Banishment
  • Added a 'Claim All' Button to the Achievement Task Tab
  • Adjusted Hard Difficulty - Entities no longer hunt all the time but will hunt more frequent than on Normal Difficulty, also increased Entity Chase Movement Speed on Hard Difficulty. Reduced Hard Difficulty Reward Multiplier from x2 -> x1.5
  • fixed several objective spawn collision issues on all maps
  • fixed an issue that caused some players to be unable to unlock certain Achievements
  • drastically improved game performance by implementing logic that disables dynamic shadows based on distance and reduced overall shadow resolution
  • fixed a bug causing incorrect match times
  • quite possibly some more tweaks/fixes/changes I forgot about



Have fun playing, and as always, see you in game!

Cheers,
Beepbep

