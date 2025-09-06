# BALANCE PATCH 1.1.1, RESTART STEAM IF YOU DON'T SEE THE UPDATE #
## GAMEPLAY ##
### mostly buffing defensive options a little bit to mitigate certain tech chases and zero to deaths ###
- PARRY: vfx only comes out once you enter your invincibility, preventing it from looking like you should have successfully parried. (the vfx used to happen frame 1 due to a bug)
- BURST: invincibility increased from 10 to 15, to make burst baiting a bit more difficult and the window tighter to execute
- TECH ROLL: endlag reduced
- DODGE ROLL: endlag reduced
## EUREKA ##
### i still don't want to gut her completely, but these changes should make her disadvantage feel more fair, and she should have to work a little harder to find kills ###
- UP SPECIAL (orb): hitbox size reduced (it mainly hits behind her now, so it's easier to edge-guard when recovering. hitbox also only lasts for 1 frame. endlag after teleport increased.
- BACK AIR: whiffed landing lag increased, endlag increased
- NAIR: endlag decreased
- DASH ATTACK: startup increased, strong hitbox knockback scaling increased to avoid always comboing into up smash (weak/late hit remains the same). hitbox size reduced for both the strong and weak hits
- UP SMASH: knockback scaling decreased
- FORWARD SMASH: endlag increased
## KNOCKT ##
### actually feels pretty good overall other than that unholy up-tilt. still experimenting with more ways to interact with his projectiles, but it will be saved for a future patch ###
- DOWN AIR: reduced damage and knockback (should prevent the move putting opponents in massive hitstun even at low percents for cheesy kills
- UP TILT: last hit damage and knockback reduced, knockback scaling increased (prevents looping the move into arrow, but allows for kill setups at higher percents)
- BIRDBOMB: damage reduced (the move doing 22 was an unintended bug that happened when i switched the hitboxes to be projectiles)
## REND ##
### mostly just needed SOMETHING to happen with neutral special, and a few tweeks to his kit to feel more cohesive. ###
- NEUTRAL SPECIAL: 3 second cooldown added. i experimented with punishing the move with lag on whiff, but it was still so spammable and difficult to predict. with a cooldown, rend gets to keep the option as a lethal way to engage and close the gap, but now opponents KNOW they have time and don't have to worry about the move for 3 seconds. the move is still fun for rend, and can be played around if you're fighting him. a bar has been added to rend's hud to indicate when the move is ready to be used.
- FOWARD SPECIAL: aerial and grounded startup reduced slightly
- DOWN AIR: active frames reduced, endlag reduced (you won't just die if you do it off stage)
- UP SMASH: knockback, damage, and knockback scaling increased (provides a way to kill around the 120-140 range to avoid situations where absolutely nothing will kill with rend except back air and forward smash).
## BUGS ##
- "fetch news and regions" launch crash should be fixed
