10 September 2025 Build 19883892 Edited 10 September 2025 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! The Bleakest Keep is finally here! Good luck fighting your way to the top of the keep and defeating Cormac!

Thank you everyone for all the support while the game was in development. Please enjoy!

