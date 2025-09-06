Hey everyone, here are some new fixes and improvements that the community has been requesting.



• Added new "Easy Mode" which significantly decreases the difficulty compared to normal.

• Rebalanced every difficulty to make it more accessible for players. (Please let me know if it needs additional rebalancing)

• Added new "Max Blood Bear Damage" where Blood Bear can only do a certain amount of damage to you in an encounter.

• Changed backpack key to "TAB"

• Changed "Switch Weapon" key to Q. (Weapons can still be switched with scroll wheel)

• More detail added to some locations.

• Further improved collision issues around the map.



Thanks again everyone! If you run into any issues or bugs, please let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible :)



Best Regards,

Rabid Rodent Games 🐀











