 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19883876 Edited 6 September 2025 – 22:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone, here are some new fixes and improvements that the community has been requesting.

• Added new "Easy Mode" which significantly decreases the difficulty compared to normal.
• Rebalanced every difficulty to make it more accessible for players. (Please let me know if it needs additional rebalancing)
• Added new "Max Blood Bear Damage" where Blood Bear can only do a certain amount of damage to you in an encounter.
• Changed backpack key to "TAB"
• Changed "Switch Weapon" key to Q. (Weapons can still be switched with scroll wheel)
• More detail added to some locations.
• Further improved collision issues around the map.

Thanks again everyone! If you run into any issues or bugs, please let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible :)

Best Regards,
Rabid Rodent Games 🐀





Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3800231
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link