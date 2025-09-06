Update, Version 20250906
English
[Fruit]New Fruit: Ice Berry (You can use them to make juice or cook like other fruit.)
[Shopping]Northern Start Tavern now sells Ice Berries at a relatively cheap price.
[Shopping]Samujier Supermarket now sells Ice Berries.
[Shopping]Phantom Tide Lodge now sells Ice Berries.
[Gardening]New Seed: Ice Berry Seed
[Shopping]Random gardening vendors may now sell Ice Berry Seeds.
[Wiki]Updated the cooking page and the gardening page.
简体中文
【水果】新水果：冰莓 （你可以它们来做果汁，也可以像其它的水果那样进行烹饪。）
【购物】北极星旅店现在会以较低的价格贩卖冰莓。
【购物】萨姆吉尔超市现在会贩卖冰莓。
【购物】幻潮旅店现在会贩卖冰莓。
【种植】新种子：冰莓种子
【购物】随机的种植商人现在会贩卖冰莓种子
【维基】更新了料理页面和种植有页面。
